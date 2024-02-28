Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.18. 167,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average is $76.21. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $95.82.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

