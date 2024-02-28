Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 208,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 25,153 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 335,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,062,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.78. 1,798,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,828,111. The company has a market cap of $102.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $71.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

