Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 68,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,051,000 after purchasing an additional 56,420 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 27,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IOO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,799. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.74 and a 12 month high of $87.10.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

