Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Nucor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Nucor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Nucor by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Nucor by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nucor

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.11. 250,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,198. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.91. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $193.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.