Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,040,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,910,000 after purchasing an additional 637,770 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 980,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,441,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 279.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,732,045. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

