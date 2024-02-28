Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases 11,682 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 620,630 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,731,000 after purchasing an additional 37,258 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 670.6% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 28,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 119,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,350,118 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,427,000 after purchasing an additional 109,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.63. 2,768,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,196,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average of $90.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $112.92. The stock has a market cap of $202.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

