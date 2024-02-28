Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases 8,086 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 439,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 276,920 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 526,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,792. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

