Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Capri Price Performance

Capri stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. State Street Corp grew its position in Capri by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $166,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Capri by 6.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after buying an additional 177,979 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Capri by 27.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after buying an additional 581,882 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Capri by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,447,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,977,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

