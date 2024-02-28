Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of $10.29 Per Share

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny forecasts that the company will earn $10.29 per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $109.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.