Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

NYSE:CAH opened at $109.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 2,761.9% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,882,000 after purchasing an additional 519,238 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,446.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 204,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 65.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

