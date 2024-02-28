Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.45

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.36, with a volume of 417143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.
Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of C$151.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.32.
Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cardiol Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.