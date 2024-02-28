CareMax’s (CMAX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CMAX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered CareMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get CareMax alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CMAX

CareMax Stock Down 14.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareMax

CMAX opened at $7.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.95. CareMax has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $140.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CareMax by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareMax by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax

(Get Free Report)

CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.