CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $201-221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.94 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. 872,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,491. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,824,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after buying an additional 1,893,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CarGurus by 59.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,099 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $45,581,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

