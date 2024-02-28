Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) PT Raised to $80.00 at Evercore ISI

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Carter’s Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CRI stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,434. Carter’s has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $87.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 366.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 365.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

