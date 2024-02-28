Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Carter’s Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CRI opened at $80.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $87.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Carter’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,990,000 after acquiring an additional 140,152 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,467,000 after acquiring an additional 108,412 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carter’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,684,000 after acquiring an additional 88,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Carter’s by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 90,094 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

