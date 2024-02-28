Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Hits New 52-Week High at $303.79

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $303.79 and last traded at $303.79, with a volume of 8039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $300.92.

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

