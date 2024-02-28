CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

CAVA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,940. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $58.22.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

