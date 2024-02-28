CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) PT Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

NYSE:CAVA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.48. 2,657,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,521. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. CAVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

