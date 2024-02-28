CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Up 12% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $43.84 million and $5.85 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00014534 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00016341 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,012.95 or 1.00019729 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 422,035.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001143 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.97 or 0.00173713 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008186 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05555155 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $4,515,048.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

