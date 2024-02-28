Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.73. 85,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,417,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CENX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley upgraded Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Century Aluminum Stock Up 2.8 %
In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 410.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
