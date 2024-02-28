CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.39

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.32, with a volume of 24345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.14.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CES Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CES Energy Solutions

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total transaction of C$1,071,862.26. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Recommended Stories

