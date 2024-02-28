Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Short Interest Up 31,122.2% in February

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, a growth of 31,122.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 966,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chanson International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanson International stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Chanson International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Chanson International Trading Down 1.2 %

CHSN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.58. 32,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,709. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. Chanson International has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

