Chardan Capital Increases VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Price Target to $13.00

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 124.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on VinFast Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Stock Up 3.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,510. VinFast Auto has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFS. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the third quarter valued at $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VinFast Auto

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.