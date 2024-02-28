Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.35

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.35 and last traded at C$12.33, with a volume of 66714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.22.

CSH.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently -3,050.00%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

