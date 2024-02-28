Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.35

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.35 and last traded at C$12.33, with a volume of 66714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CSH.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.30.
View Our Latest Analysis on CSH.UN
Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 0.3 %
Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently -3,050.00%.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Insider selling at JPM: A Closer Look Amidst Historic CEO Sale
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Workday Stock Price is Working on a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.