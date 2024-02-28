Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.100-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.0 million-$69.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.3 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

NYSE:CLDT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. 72,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,559. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $507.17 million, a PE ratio of 253.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.46 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 700.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

