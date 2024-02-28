Cheelee Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Cheelee has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Cheelee has a market cap of $376.33 million and $6.65 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheelee token can currently be bought for $19.45 or 0.00032083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cheelee alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cheelee Token Profile

Cheelee’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 19.14882459 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $6,148,026.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheelee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cheelee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheelee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.