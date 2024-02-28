Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 23.300-23.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 23.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chemed also updated its FY24 guidance to $23.30-$23.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Chemed Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CHE opened at $596.60 on Wednesday. Chemed has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $610.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $588.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,111,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chemed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,467,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chemed by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,017,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chemed by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,026,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

