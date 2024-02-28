Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.30-$23.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01. Chemed also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 23.300-23.700 EPS.

Chemed Stock Up 5.8 %

NYSE:CHE traded up $34.47 on Wednesday, reaching $631.07. The stock had a trading volume of 45,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,290. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $588.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $555.95. Chemed has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $649.90.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

