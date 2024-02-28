Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed updated its FY24 guidance to $23.30-$23.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 23.300-23.700 EPS.

Chemed Trading Up 4.3 %

CHE stock traded up $25.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $622.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,458. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $588.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.95. Chemed has a 12 month low of $492.84 and a 12 month high of $649.90.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Chemed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chemed by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $1,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

