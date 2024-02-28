Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $17,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG opened at $153.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.78.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.82.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

