Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Nine27 Capital Management LP

Nine27 Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Chewy comprises about 6.7% of Nine27 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nine27 Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Chewy worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHWY. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Chewy in the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chewy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45,240 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chewy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,859,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $254,221,095. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE CHWY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,734,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,352,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 862.00, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chewy

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.