Churchill China (LON:CHH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,001.50

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,001.50 ($12.70) and last traded at GBX 1,095 ($13.89), with a volume of 9587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,150 ($14.59).

Churchill China Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £111.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,357.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,310.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,279.20.

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

