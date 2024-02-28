CIBC Trims Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price to C$125.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective cut by analysts at CIBC from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BMO. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$132.70.

Shares of BMO stock traded up C$0.37 on Wednesday, reaching C$122.68. 689,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,772. The stock has a market cap of C$88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$127.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$118.22. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$132.11.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

