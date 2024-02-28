Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.70 to $0.80 EPS.

NYSE CLVT traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. 4,316,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,816,086. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Clarivate by 201.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

