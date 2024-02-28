CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Down 12.1% on Insider Selling

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) traded down 12.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.36. 52,450,961 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 32,067,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Specifically, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 399,620 shares of company stock worth $7,916,289. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.22.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 37,571 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CleanSpark by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 25,385 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CleanSpark by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 174,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CleanSpark by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,048,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,775,000 after buying an additional 515,314 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 233,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 151,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

