Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $632.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCO shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

