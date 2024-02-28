Clough Capital Partners L P Makes New $290,000 Investment in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,159 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at about $84,983,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 378.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,620,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,504 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 5,372.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,486,000 after acquiring an additional 956,683 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth $15,932,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 71.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,067,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,126,000 after buying an additional 445,996 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.02 and a beta of 1.21.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $214.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie lowered MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

