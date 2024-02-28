Clough Capital Partners L P Makes New Investment in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average is $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.20 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,381,154. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

