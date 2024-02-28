Clough Capital Partners L P Purchases Shares of 27,815 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 717,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after buying an additional 401,949 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

HLX stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.07 and a beta of 2.54. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $11.88.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $335.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

