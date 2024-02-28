Clough Capital Partners L P Reduces Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Clough Capital Partners L P trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,860 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 90,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 46,425 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 112,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 137,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $67.32. The stock has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,830 shares of company stock worth $4,316,049 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

