Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 11,800 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clough Capital Partners L P decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %

AMGN opened at $279.03 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.24. The firm has a market cap of $149.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

