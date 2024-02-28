CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,992 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of CME Group worth $114,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.23. The company had a trading volume of 116,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,989. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.61%.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.22.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

