Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.72.

CCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank set a C$77.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Chantal Frappier sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.67, for a total transaction of C$44,410.44. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$60.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.61. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.78 and a twelve month high of C$72.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.61. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of C$747.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$755.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 8.3277311 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

