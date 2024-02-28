Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,725 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $90,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,171 shares of company stock worth $19,805,337 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.45. 444,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,503. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average is $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $86.82. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

