CommScope (COMM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CommScope Trading Up 1.0 %
COMM opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. CommScope has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $415.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 25,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 841,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,520.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.
View Our Latest Analysis on CommScope
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CommScope
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.