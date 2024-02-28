CommScope (COMM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CommScope Trading Up 1.0 %

COMM opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. CommScope has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $415.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 25,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 841,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,520.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in CommScope by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CommScope by 65.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

