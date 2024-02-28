Comparing Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) & NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) and NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and NioCorp Developments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $824.80 million N/A $602.55 million $0.38 40.79 NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -$40.08 million ($1.26) -1.88

Analyst Recommendations

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments. NioCorp Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and NioCorp Developments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 0 1 0 3.00 NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. currently has a consensus price target of $10.30, suggesting a potential downside of 33.55%. NioCorp Developments has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 406.33%. Given NioCorp Developments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and NioCorp Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 11.89% 3.07% 2.18% NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -194.39%

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats NioCorp Developments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.



Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces monohydrate manganese sulphate; and operates hydroelectric power plants. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

About NioCorp Developments



NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

