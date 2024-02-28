Comparing NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) & Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH)

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) and Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Pathward Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 17.86% 11.10% 1.14% Pathward Financial 22.22% 24.97% 2.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Pathward Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $664.97 million 2.39 $118.78 million $2.66 12.67 Pathward Financial $715.33 million 1.82 $163.62 million $6.09 8.40

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pathward Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NBT Bancorp. Pathward Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NBT Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

58.4% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Pathward Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Pathward Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NBT Bancorp and Pathward Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pathward Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $42.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.07%. Pathward Financial has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.10%. Given Pathward Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pathward Financial is more favorable than NBT Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathward Financial has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Pathward Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. NBT Bancorp pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathward Financial pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. NBT Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Pathward Financial beats NBT Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NBT Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. It operates in central and upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Hampshire, western Massachusetts, Vermont, southern Maine, and central Connecticut. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts. The company also provides commercial finance product comprising term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium finance, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; consumer credit products; other consumer financing services; tax services, which includes short-term refund advance loans and short-term electronic return originator advance loans; and warehouse financing services. In addition, it issues prepaid cards; and offers payment solutions, such as acceptance, processing, and settlement of credit card and debit card payments. The company was formerly known as Meta Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pathward Financial, Inc. in July 2022. Pathward Financial, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

