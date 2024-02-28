Compound (COMP) Price Up 55% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Compound has a market cap of $708.08 million and $167.01 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for $87.59 or 0.00148574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 55% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00037037 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019496 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002547 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,084,445 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,084,444.54445864 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 84.17678198 USD and is up 12.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 467 active market(s) with $161,697,119.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

