Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Sells C$203,000.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$203,000.00.

Robert David Hicks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

On Friday, February 23rd, Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$101,500.00.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Computer Modelling Group stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.00. 61,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$6.21 and a 52-week high of C$10.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.40. The firm has a market cap of C$812.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

Computer Modelling Group ( TSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.65 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. On average, analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3499142 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Computer Modelling Group

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.