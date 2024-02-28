Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 13,345 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INSP. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.92.

Insider Activity

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP opened at $185.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.42 and a 200-day moving average of $185.76. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.